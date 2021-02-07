Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.