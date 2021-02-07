Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

