Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 21,062 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.