Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,083,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 126.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

