Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 15,728.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $137.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

