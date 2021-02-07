Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,674,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $163.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

