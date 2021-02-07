Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $242.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $264.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

