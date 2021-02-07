Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,344 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 50.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UGI by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.