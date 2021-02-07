Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 25.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 16.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.