Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

