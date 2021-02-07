Roth Capital Increases Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Price Target to $6.00

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Remark by 421,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Remark by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

