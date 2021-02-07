Rotten 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $491,519.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 161.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Rotten has traded up 183.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $714,424.21 and $491,519.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01250937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.56 or 0.06835333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023110 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 57,867,676 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#.

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.