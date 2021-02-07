Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) a €460.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €524.82 ($617.43).

FRA:RAA opened at €828.00 ($974.12) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €764.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €665.86.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

