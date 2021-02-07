Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $47.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE:AFL opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 966,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

