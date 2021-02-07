Royal Bank of Canada Increases Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$46.00

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

SAP opened at C$36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. Saputo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.56.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9211309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

