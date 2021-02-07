Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,650 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,728.33 ($22.58).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,280.20 ($16.73) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,334.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,151.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.45 billion and a PE ratio of -5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

