Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $8,092,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.