Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

