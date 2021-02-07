Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.20 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,546,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,407,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after buying an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,729,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $214.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

