Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 76.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 397.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 68.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 110.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $155.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

