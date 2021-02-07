Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,119 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Textron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. Textron’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

