Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,375 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

