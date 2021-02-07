Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $47.04 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,436,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 977,394 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,571,000 after acquiring an additional 866,849 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

