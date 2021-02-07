Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Reaches $9.69 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $611,906.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.07 or 0.01228648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.29 or 0.06693442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

