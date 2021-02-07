Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Declares Dividend of $0.56

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a dividend on Friday, February 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

