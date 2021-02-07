SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $3.21 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00008272 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 64% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $560,384.64 and $79,516.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00174734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062853 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00230583 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00072079 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

