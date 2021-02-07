salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Growth Interface Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Growth Interface Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 6.9% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $238.89 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.