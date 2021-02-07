Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.72. 5,357,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 2,291,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $237,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

