Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

