SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAP's fourth-quarter earnings and revenues declined year over year. Soft uptake of software licenses and support offerings remains a headwind. Shares of this software company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Coronavirus crisis led reduction in business travel are anticipated to impact Concur revenues. Also, rise in investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are likely to weigh on margins in near term. However, robust uptake of S/4HANA, Fieldglass, and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions remains encouraging. Further, SAP's alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. The company is well positioned to gain from solid contribution from Sapphire Ventures. Further, high demand for e-commerce, digital supply chain, Qualtrics and cloud platform solutions, augurs well over the longer haul.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.38.

SAP stock opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

