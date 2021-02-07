Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Saputo has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.