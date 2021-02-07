SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Head to Head Comparison

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

This table compares SB Financial Group and Premier Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $62.42 million 2.21 $11.97 million $1.62 11.28 Premier Financial $186.04 million 5.78 $49.37 million $2.53 11.40

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SB Financial Group and Premier Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Premier Financial has a consensus price target of $27.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Given Premier Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 18.39% 11.64% 1.41% Premier Financial 15.58% 9.61% 1.30%

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SB Financial Group pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of SB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Premier Financial beats SB Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. Further, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates a network of 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca counties, Ohio, as well as Hamilton and Steuben counties, Indiana, and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.