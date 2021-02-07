Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

