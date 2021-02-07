Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SHNWF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of SHNWF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. 675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.