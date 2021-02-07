Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

SALT stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $229.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 109.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

