Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.99 ($84.69).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G24. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. Scout24 AG has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.69.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

