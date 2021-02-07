Scythian Biosciences (CVE:SCYB) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Scythian Biosciences Corp. (CVE:SCYB) fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.49. 703,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 231,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.49.

Scythian Biosciences Company Profile (CVE:SCYB)

Scythian Biosciences Corp. engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based combination drug therapies for the treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury. It also develops drug candidates for the treatment of gastro-intestinal inflammatory issues. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

