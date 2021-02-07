Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded up 15.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $190.61. 3,173,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 1,122,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

