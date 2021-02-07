SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $47.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

