Sebastian Buerba Sells 2,511 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total value of $598,245.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $598,245.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $508,053.21.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 38 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $7,463.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Sebastian Buerba sold 127 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total value of $24,961.85.

STMP stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.99.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stamps.com by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Stamps.com by 119.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

