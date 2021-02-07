Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Achieves $81.46 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002998 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $81.46 million and $774,872.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00304334 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032784 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $826.90 or 0.02121082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 176,588,266 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.