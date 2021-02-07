Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.14 million, a PE ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.99.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

