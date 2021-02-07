Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 261,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 149,102 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 489,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 202,021 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

