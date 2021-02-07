Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,106.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,793.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,651.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.