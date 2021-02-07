Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE:FTI opened at $10.76 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

