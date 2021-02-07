Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,710,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

