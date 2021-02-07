Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

SHERF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

