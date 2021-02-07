Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMEGF. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.