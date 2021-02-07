Signify Wealth Purchases Shares of 263 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,793.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,651.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

