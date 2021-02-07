SilverCrest Metals’ (SILV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

